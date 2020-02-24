'FLOTUS and I have travelled 8,000 miles to give a message': Trump tweets yet again in Hindi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump put out a second tweet in Hindi shortly after leaving from Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday saying he and First Lady Melania Trump travelled all the way to India to deliver a special message to Indians.

He wrote a tweet in Hindi and said: "Pratham Mahila (First Lady) aur main iss desh ke har nagarik ko ek Sandesh dene ke liye duniya ka 8,000 miles ka chakkar laga kar aaya hai. America Bharat ko prem karta hai - America Bharat ko sammaan karta hai - aur America ke log hamesha Bharat ke logo ke sacche aur nishtavan dost rahenge."

प्रथम महिला और मैं इस देश के हर नागरिक को एक सन्देश देने के लिए दुनिया का 8000 मील का चक्कर लगा कर यहां आये हैं l अमेरिका भारत को प्रेम करता है - अमेरिका भारत का सम्मान करता है - और

अमरीका के लोग हमेशा भारत के लोगों के सच्चे और निष्ठावान दोस्त रहेंगे l https://t.co/1yOmQOEnXE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

The tweet read like: "The first lady and I have travelled around 8,000 miles around the world to give a message to every citizen of this country that America loves India - America respects India - and People of America will always be true and loyal friends of the people of India."

President Trump also described PM Narendra Modi as his special friend and quipped: "He is a great leader. Everybody loves him, but he's very tough."

So obviously, his tweet went viral and impresses netizens.

A user wrote, "That is a beautiful message Mr. President." Another commented: "What an amazing journey and sincere show of friendship. May peace and prosperity abound for both the USA & India. "

A post read, "God bless you POTUS." "Thank You Mr. Trump! America and India are great friends. We'll do so much good in the world together," a user remarked.

Earlier, on his way to Ahmedabad too, Trump had tweeted in Hindi and wrote, "Ham Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hain. Ham Raste me hain. Kuchh hi ghanton me hum sabse milenge."

The tweet read like, "We are eager to visit India. We are on the way. In a few hours, we will meet you all."

PM Modi reciprocated in Hindi, tweeting the Sanskrit phrase: 'Atithi Devo Bhava' or 'Guest is like God'.