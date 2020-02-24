Legal age to buy cigarette to be 21?

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The legal age to buy and consume tobacco in any form, including cigarettes and gutkhas, in India could soon be 21 instead of 18 years at present. The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has given in-principle approval to a number of recommendations by a special committee constituted to suggest amendments in the clauses under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act. The panel has also recommended increasing the fine amount for violation of rules and introducing a provision to track illicit trade of cigarette and tobacco products.

“It has been commonly observed that people take up smoking as young adults, especially late into their school or college lives. Youths in the age group of 18 to 21 are susceptible to start smoking mostly due to peer pressure or fashion statement and are heavily targeted by the tobacco industry,” said an official privy to the development. Another official said the government felt that increasing the legal age to 21 would bring down the number of youngsters taking to tobacco every year drastically. The new provision will mean that nobody could even ask those under 21 to go to shops to buy these products. The government is also planning to take steps to deter smoking in public places.