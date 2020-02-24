Home Nation

Legal age to buy cigarette to be 21?

The  legal age to buy and consume tobacco in any form, including cigarettes and gutkhas, in India could soon be 21 instead of 18 years at present. 

Published: 24th February 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Image of cigarette used for representation.

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The  legal age to buy and consume tobacco in any form, including cigarettes and gutkhas, in India could soon be 21 instead of 18 years at present. The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has given in-principle approval to a number of recommendations by a special committee constituted to suggest amendments in the clauses under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act. The panel has also recommended increasing the fine amount for violation of rules and introducing a provision to track illicit trade of cigarette and tobacco products.

“It has been commonly observed that people take up smoking as young adults, especially late into their school or college lives. Youths in the age group of 18 to 21 are susceptible to start smoking mostly due to peer pressure or fashion statement and are heavily targeted by the tobacco industry,” said an official privy to the development. Another official said the government felt that increasing the legal age to 21 would bring down the number of youngsters taking to tobacco every year drastically. The new provision will mean that nobody could even ask those under 21 to go to shops to buy these products. The government is also planning to take steps to deter smoking in public places. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cigarette legal age
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp