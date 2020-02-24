Minor girl commits suicide after being raped in Rajasthan

By IANS

JAIPUR: In a shocking incident, a minor girl on Sunday committed suicide in Bharatpur by hanging herself after she was raped by a youth a day earlier, said police on Monday. The police is on the lookout for the accused who is absconding, said additional SP Suresh Khinchi, adding that the minor girl was a student of class IX.

According to the complaint lodged by her family members, she went to the field to collect fodder for the cattle when a person named Lalaram Saini raped her. Her screams invited people from around who helped save the girl, however, the accused have had a chance to flee as the complaint was not lodged immediately.

The incident was reported in Helena police station of the Bharatpur district. Her family members did not report the matter of rape initially, however, soon after when they found her body hanging, they reported the matter to the police.

Police handed over her body to her family after the post mortem. The family members said that the girl was in an extreme shock after the rape incident.