Home Nation

Modi 'living proof' that Indians can accomplish anything with hard work, devotion: Trump

Everybody loves him, Trump said of Modi at the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, and then added that the prime minister is a very 'tough' negotiator.

Published: 24th February 2020 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gesture towards the crowd during the 'Namaste Trump' event at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rise from his humble background as a "chai-wallah" (tea-seller) underscored the "limitless promise of the great nation", remarks which reflected the bonhomie shared by the two leaders.

Everybody loves him, Trump said of Modi at the "Namaste Trump" event here, and then added that the prime minister is a very "tough" negotiator.

"Prime Minister Modi, you are not just the pride of Gujarat. You are a living proof that with hard work and devotion Indians can accomplish anything, anything at all, anything they want," Trump said amid loud cheers from an estimated one lakh-strong audience at Motera stadium.

"The life of Prime Minister Modi underscores the limitless promise of this great nation. He started out by his father's side as a chai-wallah, as a tea-seller. When he was a young man he worked at a cafeteria in this city," the US president said and urged Modi to stand as he greeted his host.

Describing Modi as the "tremendously successful leader" of the vast Indian republic, Trump referred to the BJP leader's "landslide victory like no other in the largest democratic election ever held anywhere on the face of the earth".

On his maiden visit to India as US president, Trump also invoked Swami Vivekananda, a revered spiritual leader who has often been described by Modi as an inspiration to him, and touched on the reach of India's popular culture.

All over the planet people take great joy in 'bhangra' and watching Bollywood films like DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) and Sholay, he said and then also referred to cricketing greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Modi too was all praise for the US president.

"What you have done for healthy and happy America is getting good results. What you are doing for children in society is admirable," Modi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump PM Modi Namaste Trump
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals for peace in city before meeting Amit Shah
Jayalalithaa 72nd birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of 'Puratchi Thalaivi'
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp