Moral policing violence on a rise? Two incidents reported in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two cases of violence in the name of moral policing have been reported in Madhya Pradesh.

In one case, a 45-year-old private bank manager Amarjeet Singh has been arrested in Indore’s Bhawarkuan area for allegedly barging into a private girls' hostel premises and assaulting an MBA student over talking to male friends outside the hostel on Friday evening.

The man and his family, including his 67-year-old mother, were repeatedly opposing the hostel inmate girls talking to male friends outside the hostel premises.

The man who resides in a house adjacent to the private hostel alleged that girls from the hostel didn’t just talk to their male friends, but also indulged in indecent acts with them which vitiated the atmosphere in the residential colony.

On Friday evening, Amarjeet and his family again opposed the girls talking to male friends outside the hostel. The noisy brawl between both sides turned violent, as the bank manager first assaulted the male friends of the girls.

Angered over this, the girls residing in the hostel indulged in a verbal spat with Amarjeet and his family, after which he barged into the hostel and assaulted a girl residing there.

His act of pulling the girl through her hair and pushing her on the ground was caught on camera.

According to Bhawarkuan police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla, Amarjeet has been arrested on Sunday morning and booked u/s 323, 294, 452, 506, 509 and 354D of IPC on the concerned girl’s complaint.

A non-cognizable report (NCR) u/s 294 and 504 have also been filed against the girls living in the hostel for allegedly pushing Amarjeet’s aged mother on ground.

Meanwhile, in Sehore, a video of a 19-year-old boy and a Class X student girl being assaulted by men over roaming with each other went viral on Saturday.

The incident took place at Kotra village under Rehti police station area on February 10.

But, the matter came to light after the video surfaced online. Taking cognisance of it, police have registered a case and detained a few suspects.

Police revealed that the girl hailing from Kotra village was seen with her friend by some people of her village.

Irked by it, a crowd of locals from Kotra caught both the teenagers and beat them. They also cut the boy's hair.

As no complaint was by made by either of them, the police registered a case themselves.

“As the video went viral on Saturday, we immediately registered a case followed by detailed probe.

Based on the video, few suspects have been detained for questioning,” ASP-Sehore district Sameer Yadav said on Sunday.