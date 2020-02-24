Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi congratulates 12-year-old for conquering South America's Mount Aconcagua

PM Narendra Modi lauded the 12-year old Kamya Karthikeyan for becoming the youngest climber to conquer 6962 meters high Mount Aconcague.

Published: 24th February 2020 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

12-year old Kamya Karthikeyan and PM Narendra Modi

12-year old Kamya Karthikeyan and PM Narendra Modi (Photo | Facebook and AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the 12-year old Kamya Karthikeyan for becoming the youngest climber to conquer 6962 meters high Mount Aconcague, in the Andes Mountains in South America, and extended his wishes for 'Mission Saahas'.

"My dear countrymen, the entrepreneurship of women and daughters of our country, their courage, are a matter of pride for each one of us. We find many such examples around us which illustrate the manner in which our daughters are breaking age-old shackles and attaining new heights. I would particularly like to share with you, the achievement of twelve-year-old daughter Kamya Karthikeyan. Kamya, at the age of just twelve years, has conquered Mount Aconcagua. This is the highest peak of the Andes Mountains in South America, which is about 7000 meters high,' he said while addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"Every Indian will be touched by the fact that at the beginning of this month, when Kamya conquered the peak, the first thing she did was to hoist our Tricolour there. I have also been told that Kamya, who has made the country proud, is now on a new mission, which is called Mission Saahas. Under this mission she is trying to conquer the highest peaks of all the continents. Also, under this mission she will also be skiing on North and South poles," the Prime Minister added.

"I wish Kamya all the best for 'Mission Saahas'. By the way, Kamya's achievement also motivates every one of us to stay fit. Fitness has also contributed in great measure in Kamya's achieving great heights at such a young age," he added.

The Prime Minister also talked about the opportunity for adventure sports in the country and said, "A Nation that is fit, will always be a nation that is a hit. By the way, the oncoming months are very opportune for adventure sports. The geography of India is such that it provides many opportunities for adventure sports in our country."

