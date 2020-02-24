Schools in Kashmir reopen after six months of Article 370 abrogation

By IANS

SRINAGAR: After remaining closed for over six months, the schools in Kashmir opened on Monday. The educational institutes had closed after restrictions and shutdown following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 and in between the customary three-month winter break was also announced by the government.

On Monday, most schools in Srinagar were buzzing with students and parents were seen accompanying students to their schools. "Hope 2020 will be good year for us, it will be peaceful and our education doesn't suffer," said Iara, a Class 12 student at the Kothi Bagh higher secondary school in Srinagar.

"We are happy and excited to join our classes, it is really good to meeting with our teachers and friends after such a long time, we can only hope that we will be quickly able to compensate for the losses in our education last year," said Azmat, a Class 7student of the Mallinson school in Srinagar.

After the abrogation of Article 370 government ordered the opening of the schools in a phased manner in Kashmir as a step towards restoring normalcy, but the move was a nonstarter with students not turning up in the schools.

But, after missing education for such a long time, most students and their parents are now hopeful that there will not be any further brakes on regular studies in the educational institutions. "We expect that the situation will remain peaceful for our children to study in a normal way," said Mohammad Latif, whose son is studying in Class one in the Biscoe school.

The government has announced timing for the schools falling within the Srinagar municipal limits. It will be 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. while in rest of the Kashmir division timing will be 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Director School Education Younis Malik said that last year students proved their metal and now it is our responsibility to extend our support to them and redouble efforts to get their syllabus completed well in time.