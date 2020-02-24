Home Nation

Sunanda Pushkar case: Court seeks response from police to Tharoor's plea on wife's Twitter account

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar directed the investigating officer (IO) in the case to file his reply on Tharoor's plea by March 20, when the court will next hear the matter.

Published: 24th February 2020 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday sought response from the city police on a plea of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor seeking preservation of his deceased wife's Twitter account and tweets made by her prior to her death in 2014.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar directed the investigating officer (IO) in the case to file his reply on Tharoor's plea by March 20, when the court will next hear the matter.

The court had last month dismissed Tharoor's plea seeking to place before it certain tweets of his wife, saying he will have the liberty to produce them at an appropriate stage.

The former union minister who had got pre-arrest bail, which was later converted to regular bail, was charged by the Delhi Police under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the plea filed on Monday, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor, said Twitter may delete her entire account since she expired in 2014 and that poses a threat of loss of evidence in this case.

ALSO READ | Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi court dismisses Tharoor's plea for production of tweets

When an individual dies, "Twitter may delete the entire account, until and unless an order is passed in this regard. That poses a threat of loss of the evidence in this case," Pahwa said "Since 2014 her (Pushkar's) account is inactive. Give a direction to IO to write to Twitter India to preserve her account and tweets," he requested the court.

Police claimed that Tharoor, the sole accused in the case, had abetted his wife's suicide as he had tortured her.

The maximum punishment for the offence listed in the charge sheet is 10 years of imprisonment.

Pushkar's death had created a sensation as it came shortly after a bitter spat between the couple on Twitter over his alleged affair with Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar.

Pushkar, 51, was found dead in a suite of luxury hotel Leela in Delhi's Chanakyapuri on the night of January 17, 2014.

The couple was staying at the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunanda Pushkar Shashi Tharoor Congress
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals for peace in city before meeting Amit Shah
Jayalalithaa 72nd birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of 'Puratchi Thalaivi'
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp