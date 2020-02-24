Home Nation

Uneasy calm in Aligarh day after clashes between UP police, anti-CAA protesters

Some shops in the old city area opened Monday morning although a majority kept shutters down.

Published: 24th February 2020 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

A view of after Clashes broke out between anti-CAA protesters and police at Uparkot jama masjid Aligarh Sunday Feb. 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALIGARH: Uneasy calm prevailed in localities under the Kotwali and the Delhi Gate police stations here on Monday, a day after incidents of arson and group clashes.

"No untoward incident has been reported from any place since Sunday evening," ADGP, Agra zone, Ajay Anand told PTI.

Some shops in the old city area opened Monday morning although a majority kept shutters down.

The district authorities, who are maintaining a tight vigil, were seen persuading shop owners to open for business.

According to police sources, 350 people have been booked at Kotwali, Delhi Gate and Civil Lines police stations for Sunday's incidents.

The ADGP said Mohamad Tariq Munawwar (22), who received gunshot injuries on Sunday's violence, is now stable and has been shifted to the ICU at the Trauma Centre of the Jawahar Lal Nehru hospital after doctors performed an emergency surgery on him.

"If necessary, we will shift him to AIIMS New Delhi. Currently, however, doctors are satisfied with his progress," Anand said, adding that the police were in the process of identifying the miscreants involved.

"At the same time, we are initiating confidence-building measures with the help of community leaders to help in restoring normalcy in all affected areas," he said.

District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh warned that any attempt to spread rumours would be dealt with an iron hand and NSA would be invoked in such cases.

He also announced that internet services would continue to remain suspended till midnight on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday evening, trouble broke out at the Upper Kot locality when police were trying to evict women anti-CAA protestors who were squatting on the Mohamed Ali Road near the Kotwali police station since Saturday morning.

Some people protested, leading to a scuffle and within minutes, brickbatting started from neighbouring areas.

According to eye witness accounts, the trouble was initially limited to the Upper Kot locality where the women protestors were staging the dharna.

Police lobbed tear gas shells and rubber bullets were used to contain the situation.

However, the tension spilt over to the neighbouring localities, including Babri Mandi, where according to police sources, members of two communities pelted stones and shots were also fired.

Two police personnel were also injured while trying to control the situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aligarh Protests CAA Citizenship Act NRC
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals for peace in city before meeting Amit Shah
Jayalalithaa 72nd birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of 'Puratchi Thalaivi'
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp