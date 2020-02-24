Uttar Pradesh cop taken into custody after girl alleges molestation

By PTI

MAU: An Uttar Pradesh police jawan has been taken into custody for allegedly molesting a girl in Mau district, police said on Monday.

According to Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya, a student of Class VI has alleged that the jawan, who stay in the neighbourhood, had gone to buy some items from a nearby shop in Sarailakhansi when she was molested.

Acting on a complaint from the girl's family, a case has been registered against the suspect, the officer said.

The 2018-batch police jawan is posted in Varanasi and had come to his house during leave.

He has been taken into custody and interrogation is on, Arya said.