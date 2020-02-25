Home Nation

2015 police firing case probe would be taken to logical conclusion: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

The government formed the SIT after the assembly had passed a resolution in 2018 to withdraw the probe from the CBI.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister on Tuesday assured the families of victims of the 2015 police firing incident that the investigation into the case would be taken to its logical conclusion, saying those found guilty would be punished.

The family members of Gurjit Singh and Krishan Bhagwan Singh, who were killed in police firing in Behbal Kalan in 2015 during protests against sacrilege incidents, met the chief minister in Chandigarh seeking justice, according to the statement.

Reiterating his government's resolve to ensure justice for the victims' families, the chief minister assured them that the special investigation team (SIT), entrusted with the probe after it was withdrawn from the CBI, would get to the bottom of the case.

All the culprits involved in the sacrilege case of Guru Granth Sahib would be brought to book and those responsible for the deaths of innocent people would be duly punished, the chief minister said.

In response to concerns expressed by the families, Amarinder Singh assured them that the probe by the SIT would be completed in a time-bound manner, according to the statement.

He agreed to visit the Behbal Kalan village in Faridkot district soon.

The family members demanded early completion of various development works in Behbal Kalan.

These include boundary wall and flooring of the community hall, carpeting of existing three-kilometre stretch of muddy road from Sarawan village to Matta, besides upgradation of infrastructure in local Dana Mandi.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday dismissed the CBI's plea challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order refusing to interfere with the state government decision to take back all sacrilege cases from the central probe agency.

The SIT is investigating into the 2015 sacrilege incidents at Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala villages, and police firing incidents at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura in Faridkot.

The government formed the SIT after the assembly had passed a resolution in 2018 to withdraw the probe from the CBI.

