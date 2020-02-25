Home Nation

AAP leader Murari Lal Jain dies under mysterious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh

Jain had come to Lucknow to attend a meeting and had left for Lalitpur by Pushpak Express on Sunday night.

AAP leader Murari Lal Jain

AAP leader Murari Lal Jain. (Photo| Facebook/ @murarilal.jain)

By IANS

LALITPUR (UTTAR PRADESH): An AAP leader was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Lalitpur on Monday. Murari Lal Jain, co-in charge of Uttar Pradesh, was found dead under a bridge, about 15 kilometres from here. His bag was found lying beside him.

The police claimed that he had died due to an accident but could not say how the accident had taken place. Jain had come to Lucknow to attend a meeting and had left for Lalitpur by Pushpak Express on Sunday night.

AAP spokesman Vaibhav Maheshwari said that Jain was travelling alone and had been raising his voice against corruption through Right To Information (RTI). The body has been sent for post mortem.

