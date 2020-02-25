Home Nation

Delay in dropping Patthalgadi cases angers activists

The people of the state clearly rejected the BJP and gave a decisive mandate to the alliance led by Hemant Soren on local issues but the government is yet to act on most of the issues.

Published: 25th February 2020 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren meets general public as part of ‘Janta-Darbar’ at his residence in Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren meets general public as part of ‘Janta-Darbar’ at his residence in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The Hemant Soren government is yet to take any step towards the withdrawal of sedition charges, slapped against more than 10,000 alleged Patthalgadi supporters by the erstwhile BJP government. Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha, a group of activists which had welcomed the JMM-led government’s decision to drop the charges, believes that the time to act on it has come as fear and uncertainty continues to prevail among the tribals.

Over 10,000 villagers coming under Khunti, Murhu and Arki blocks of the tribal district Khunti were booked under Section 124-A of Indian Penal Code related to treason, allegedly for being part of the Patthagadi movement.

According to the activists the people of the state clearly rejected the BJP and gave a decisive mandate to the alliance led by Hemant Soren on local issues but the government is yet to act on most of the issues flagged by the parties in their election campaigns and the promises made in their manifestos.

“The decision of the government to withdraw all Pathalgadi cases, right after taking office was a welcome announcement. However, even after two months, it is yet to reflect on the ground as the police and local administration are yet to act on the decision,” said activist Elina Horo. Horo further added that the government is also silent on the massive human rights violations that took place in ‘Pathalgadi’ villages and the setting up of police camps in schools, repeatedly flagged by the Mahasabha. Mahasabha members warned Soren Government that despite their repeated requests, if it did not pay heed to their demands, they will take to streets to get them fulfilled. The activists also condemned the state government’s silence on CAA, NRC and NPR, calling it “extremely disappointing.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hemant Soren government Patthalgadi
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals for peace in city before meeting Amit Shah
Jayalalithaa 72nd birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of 'Puratchi Thalaivi'
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp