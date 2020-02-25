Delay in dropping Patthalgadi cases angers activists

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The Hemant Soren government is yet to take any step towards the withdrawal of sedition charges, slapped against more than 10,000 alleged Patthalgadi supporters by the erstwhile BJP government. Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha, a group of activists which had welcomed the JMM-led government’s decision to drop the charges, believes that the time to act on it has come as fear and uncertainty continues to prevail among the tribals.

Over 10,000 villagers coming under Khunti, Murhu and Arki blocks of the tribal district Khunti were booked under Section 124-A of Indian Penal Code related to treason, allegedly for being part of the Patthagadi movement.

According to the activists the people of the state clearly rejected the BJP and gave a decisive mandate to the alliance led by Hemant Soren on local issues but the government is yet to act on most of the issues flagged by the parties in their election campaigns and the promises made in their manifestos.

“The decision of the government to withdraw all Pathalgadi cases, right after taking office was a welcome announcement. However, even after two months, it is yet to reflect on the ground as the police and local administration are yet to act on the decision,” said activist Elina Horo. Horo further added that the government is also silent on the massive human rights violations that took place in ‘Pathalgadi’ villages and the setting up of police camps in schools, repeatedly flagged by the Mahasabha. Mahasabha members warned Soren Government that despite their repeated requests, if it did not pay heed to their demands, they will take to streets to get them fulfilled. The activists also condemned the state government’s silence on CAA, NRC and NPR, calling it “extremely disappointing.”