Doctor booked for raping woman in Maharashtra 

The incident took place on February 15 when Ramkunwar Singh, a Kalyan-based doctor, took the victim to show a flat in Bhiwandi and allegedly raped her there.

By PTI

THANE: An offence has been registered against a doctor for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman at Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on February 15 when Ramkunwar Singh, a Kalyan-based doctor, took the victim to show a flat in Bhiwandi and allegedly raped her there, assistant police inspector Deepak Bhoi said.

The victim, who is an employee of a private firm lodged a complaint with the Bhiwandi taluka police station, where a case under section 376 (rape) was registered on Monday, he said.

A manhunt has been launched for the accused who is absconding, the official added.

