Home Nation

Gangster Ravi Pujari's lawyer to be present during enquiry

India managed to extradite gangster Ravi Pujari from West African nation Senegal without an extradition treaty.

Published: 25th February 2020 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

Gangster Ravi Pujari

Gangster Ravi Pujari (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By IANS

BENGALURU: A court has granted the two wishes of captured gangster Ravi Pujari, allowing his lawyer to be present during the probe and recording the enquiry, a police officer said on Tuesday.

"As per the court's direction, we are allowing Pujari's lawyer to be present during the investigation and also recording the enquiry," Central Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Jain told IANS.

Interestingly, India managed to extradite Pujari from West African nation Senegal without an extradition treaty.

"Though we did not have an extradition treaty, we managed to bring Pujari by persuading the Senegalese authorities," said Jain.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Gujarat are also seeking Pujari's custody which Jain said may happen after Bengaluru police finish their investigation.

Currently, the gangster is in 14-day police custody for investigation into several criminal cases against him.

A 4-member Karnataka police team led by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) A.K. Pandey brought the 52-year-old underworld don to Bengaluru from Dakar in Senegal via Paris in an Air France scheduled flight during the early hours of Monday and kept him at an interrogation centre in the city's south-east suburb.

Of the over 200 cases against Pujari in the southern state, 39 are in Bengaluru, 36 in Mangaluru, 11 in Udupi on the state's west coast and one each at Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kolar and Shivamogga in Malnad.

The other cases are in Mumbai (49) and in Gujarat (75) pertaining to extortion, kidnapping, ransom demand and murder threats.

Pujari also extorted huge amounts from popular Bollywood stars and realtors. He was also involved in an attempt to murder case, aimed at killing a prominent lawyer of Mumbai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravi Pujari Ravi Pujari arrest
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp