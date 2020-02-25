Home Nation

Heritage tag push for Corbett Tiger Reserve and Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary

There are 37 world heritages in India out of which 7 are natural habitats for preservation including Valley of Flowers in Chamoli and Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve — both in Uttarakhand.

Published: 25th February 2020 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand forest department has written to the state government requesting it to consider Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) and Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary for the UNESCO world heritage site status. Parag Madhukar Dhakate, chief conservator of forests said, “A letter has been sent to the state government and we will meet the state forest minister to discuss the issue. I hope our government and the Centre will push the case in UN.”

One of the pioneers in Project Tiger, the CTR is currently home to 260 tigers along with 110 species of plants, 50 species of mammals, 580 species of birds and 25 species of reptiles. “The status of world heritage was long due, especially in case of the CTR.

Mandsaur will also be benefitted as the sanctuary is also rich in flora and fauna,” said AG Ansari, a conservationist based in Ramnagar. In 2012, Nandhaur wildlife sanctuary was notified an area spanning 269 square kilometres in Haldwani forest division to conserve its diverse flora and fauna. The sanctuary, spread over three districts, is home to a large population of tigers, leopards, elephants and others.  

269 sq kmArea of Nandhaur wildlife sanctuary

37 world heritages in India

260 Tigers in Corbett  Tiger Reserve

7 are natural habitats for preservation

520sq km Area of the reserve

Uttarakhand’s share

  • Valley of Flowers in Chamoli Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve
  • CTR was Ramganga National Park till 1955 before being named after hunter turned conservationist Jim Corbett 
  • PM Modi shot a Man Vs Wild episode with Bear Grylls here after which the reserve was catapulted to global fame 
     
