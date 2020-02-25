Home Nation

India, US have finalised defence deals worth USD 3 billion: Trump after talks with PM Modi

Modi said that the relations between the two countries are not merely confined to governments but are people-driven.

Published: 25th February 2020 01:59 PM

PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump as first lady Melania Trump looks on at Hyderabad house in New Delhi on Tuesday

PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump as first lady Melania Trump looks on at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and the US on Tuesday finalised defence deals worth USD 3 billion, and signed three MoUs, including one in energy sector, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the two countries have decided to take Indo-US ties to comprehensive global partnership level.

The unprecedented and historic welcome given to Trump in India will be remembered, said Modi at a joint press meet with Trump and added that the relations between the two countries are not merely confined to governments but are people-driven.

Trump announced that the two countries have finalised defence deals worth USD 3 billion and asserted that their focus was on having a comprehensive trade deal.

The relations between the two countries have never been as good as they are now, Trump said, adding that the countries have made "wonderful deal".

In his brief remarks at the start of official talks, Modi said "Defence cooperation between two countries is reflective of rising strategic partnership between India and US.

We also agreed on new mechanism to contain drug trafficking" the Prime Minister said.

Modi welcomed the US president and thanked him for taking time out for the visit to India.

President Trump, in turn, said the last two days in India were amazing, especially the event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.

"It was a great honour for me. I would imagine they (the people) were there maybe more for you than for me. 125,000 people were inside. Every time I mentioned your name, there were cheers. People love you," Trump told Modi in front of the media.

Earlier, Trump was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi welcomed Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The US president also received a tri-services guard of honour at the presidential palace.

The Trumps, who also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial Rajghat here, arrived in Ahmedabad around noon on Monday for the first leg of their 36-hour India visit Visit has been unforgettable, extraordinary and productive: President Trump.

