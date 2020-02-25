Home Nation

Koregaon Bhima inquiry panel to summon Sharad Pawar

The commission's chairman, retired Justice J N Patel, noted that Pawar has filed an affidavit before the panel and he would be summoned to depose.

Published: 25th February 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

NCP president Sharad Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: The Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission has decided to summon NCP chief Sharad Pawar for deposition in the case of caste violence near here in 2018.

The commission's chairman, retired Justice J N Patel, noted that Pawar has filed an affidavit before the panel and he would be summoned to depose, the judicial panel's lawyer Ashish Satpute told PTI on Tuesday.

"A summon to this effect will be issued," he said.

Pawar is likely to be summoned during the last phase of the hearing by the commission, the lawyer added.

Earlier this month, the Shiv Sena-led state government gave the "final" extension to the commission till April 8 this year and asked the panel to submit its report.

Last week, social group Vivek Vichar Manch member Sagar Shinde filed an application before the commission, seeking summoning of Pawar in view of certain statements made by him in the media about the 2018 caste violence.

In his plea, Shinde cited a press conference of Pawar held on February 18.

As per the application, at the press meet Pawar alleged that right-wing activists Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide had created a "different" atmosphere in Koregaon-Bhima, located on outskirts of Pune city, and its vicinity.

"In the same press conference, Mr Pawar also alleges that the role of Pune city police commissioner is doubtful and must be investigated.

These statements are within the purview of the terms of reference of this commission and therefore, they are relevant," Shinde said the plea.

The applicant said he has reasons to believe Pawar has relevant and additional information, apart from what he has already shared in his earlier affidavit filed before the panel regarding the violence and other related matters.

Pawar filed the affidavit before the commission on October 8, 2018. The commission is headed by former Bombay High Court Chief Justice J N Patel. Former Maharashtra chief secretary Sumit Mullick is the other member of the judicial panel.

The commission was set up when the BJP was in power in Maharashtra. Pawar's party is now a key constituent in the Shiv Sena-led government in the state.

The former Union minister, in his affidavit, stated, "I would not be in a position to factually point out the chronology of the said events as that would be the domain of the existing law and order machinery." He also stated that he would not be in a position to specifically make allegations against any particular organisation.

"However, it is unfortunate that the state government and law and enforcement authorities failed to protect the interest of the common man residing at Koregaon Bhima and its vicinity," he said.

Pawar further stated that the active role of "right- wing" forces behind the violence at Koregaon Bhima cannot be ruled out.

However, concrete evidence in this regard can be gathered only by law enforcement agencies of the state, he said in the affidavit.

Gathering of anti-social elements in large numbers at Koregaon Bhima indicated the failure of law enforcement agencies, he told the panel.

"Hence, the state of Maharashtra has to own the responsibility of a failed law and order situation on January 1, 2018," he stated.

Violence erupted in Koregaon Bhima and nearby areas on January 1, 2018, during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Koregaon-Bhima battle.

The Pune Police have alleged that "provocative" speeches at the 'Elgar Parishad conclave', held on December 31, 2017, triggered the violence.

According to the police, the Elgar Parishad conclave organisers had links with Maoists.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission Sharad Pawar Ashish Satpute
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals for peace in city before meeting Amit Shah
Jayalalithaa 72nd birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of 'Puratchi Thalaivi'
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp