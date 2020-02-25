Maharashtra government to introduce bill similar to Andhra Pradesh's 'Disha Act'

By PTI

MUMBAI: To tackle the crime against women, the Maharashtra government will introduce a bill on the lines of the `Disha Act' of Andhra Pradesh in the ongoing Budget session, an official release said here on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh's 'Disha Act' provides for speedy trial and awarding of death penalty for crimes against women and children.

The decision to introduce the bill in the ongoing session was taken at a meeting at Vidhan Bhavan here.

It was attended by Assembly Speaker Nana Patole, Chairman of the Legislative Council Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, deputy chairperson of the Council Neelam Gorhe, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Minister of State for Home Satej Patil.

Deshmukh, who recently visited Andhra Pradesh and held discussions over the legislation with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Home Minister M Sucharita and others, said he had set up a committee to study it and prepare a draft bill.

"The draft would be approved by the cabinet and the bill would be tabled in the legislature," the home minister was quoted as saying in the release.

Existing laws for women would be integrated into the new bill, he added.