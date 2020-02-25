Home Nation

Ruckus prevails in Bihar Assembly over CAA-NPR-NRC issues

The opposition was on their feet no sooner than the House assembled for the day, demanding debate on motion while Kumar said it should be taken up at an appropriate time, not during Question Hour.

Published: 25th February 2020 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Anti-CAA, NRC protests continue across Bengaluru, with a group of youngsters holding a sit-in at Town Hall on Tuesday.

Anti-CAA, NRC protests (Photo | Vinod Kumar T)

By PTI

PATNA: Ruckus prevailed in the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday as BJP members strongly objected to the opposition describing the amended citizenship act as "kala kanoon", leading to brief adjournment of House proceedings.

Trouble erupted during the debate on the adjournment motion on CAA-NPR-NRC, which was moved by Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and others and approved by Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary after initial objection raised by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shravan Kumar.

Opposition members were on their feet no sooner than the House assembled for the day, demanding a debate on the motion and Kumar said it should be taken up at an appropriate time and not during the Question Hour.

However, Yadav pointed out that at a special session convened last month, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had given an assurance that the issue will be debated during "the next session".

Chaudhary said that since the budget was to be presented around 2 pm and both the treasury and the opposition were in agreement that a debate could be held, he was approving the adjournment motion.

However, chants of 'kala kanoon' (black law) were made from the opposition side when Kumar began replying to the adjournment motion.

This was strongly objected to by BJP ministers like Nand Kishore Yadav and Vijay Kumar Sinha, who countered the opposition with the question "does Parliament pass a black law?" Heated exchanges ensued and members from both sides trooped into the well forcing adjournment of House proceedings for 15 minutes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kala kanoon Shravan Kumar CAA NRC NPR Bihar Assembly
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals for peace in city before meeting Amit Shah
Jayalalithaa 72nd birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of 'Puratchi Thalaivi'
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp