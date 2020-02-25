Shiv Sena slams ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis for boycotting customary tea party in Maharashtra Assembly

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday hit out at its former ally BJP for boycotting the customary tea party on the day of commencement of the Budget session of state Assembly.

"By boycotting the customary tea party, opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis has clearly stated what his stand will be in the Budget session in the state. The opposition should have attended the tea party and should have discussed with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on issues concerning the people," Shiv Sena said through its editorial Saamana.

"Fadnavis, while boycotting the tea party, made claims that MVA cannot hold discussions with its own allies. How is it then possible to have a discussion with the MVA," the party added.

"This statement from Fadnavis is laughable as there have been discussions among our allies and people of Maharashtra have confidence about that. The combination of ideologies of different parties in the MVA government is reflective of this fact," it further said.

The Sena asked the BJP to tell the people of Maharashtra that why it did not hold any discussion with it. "Shiv Sena has given them (BJP) support on Hindutva for the past 24 years," it said. Budget session in Maharashtra Assembly began on Monday and will continue till March 20.