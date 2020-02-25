Home Nation

Six Supreme Court judges down with swine flu; judge wears mask to court

Justice DY Chandrachud, while conducting the court proceedings, announced that all apex court judges held a meeting with CJI SA Bobde regarding the issue.

Published: 25th February 2020 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Six judges of the Supreme Court are suffering from swine flu, following which they did not attend court, an apex court judge said on Tuesday.

Justice DY Chandrachud, while conducting the court proceedings, announced that all apex court judges held a meeting with Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, over the case of six of their colleagues infected by H1N1 virus.

An apex court judge, Sanjiv Khanna, came to the court wearing a mask. Justice Chandrachud said that it was decided that the top court will make vaccines available for innoculation of lawyers. The Chief Justice suggested during the meeting that lawyers as well as bar association chief should also take the initiative for preventive measures against the disease, Justice Chandrachud added.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held with Supreme Court Bar Association President Dushyant Dave to tackle the health emergency. Dave told IANS that some foreign delegation members who participated in a judicial conference in the apex court complex recently were infected by the virus.

Two of the judges suffering from swine flu are on the nine-judge Constitution Bench hearing the Sabrimala verdict case, the hearing of which has been delayed as a result.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court SC swine flu SC judge flu Swine flu Supreme Court epidemic
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals for peace in city before meeting Amit Shah
Jayalalithaa 72nd birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of 'Puratchi Thalaivi'
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp