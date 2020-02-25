Student beaten in UP, police lodge case after video goes viral

By IANS

HAPUR: A case has been registered against unidentified persons after a 10-day old video of a group of miscreants beating a BBA student went viral.

The incident took place in Hapur district and in the video, the unidentified persons can be seen beating the student with sticks, severely injuring him.

Lucky Sharma, the BBA student beaten by miscreants, said: "The goons in the video regularly called me for ransom which I had refused to pay. While I was coming back to my home from college in the evening a group of people stopped me near the Hapur Dehat Police station and took me to an unidentified location. They beat me mercilessly with hockey sticks and iron rods."

He further said: "After I regained consciousness, I asked a passerby to call my family as the miscreants had taken away all my belongings, including the mobile phone."

Hapur ASP Sarvesh Mishra said: "The video on social media is 10 days old. We have registered a case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder). We have identified some of the miscreants who had beaten the student and will arrest them soon".