Home Nation

US President Donald Trump didn't visit graves at Taj Mahal over security concerns

Trump is 6 feet 3 inches tall, hence the personnel deployed for his security advised him not to visit the graves.

Published: 25th February 2020 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, pause as they tour the Taj Mahal.

US President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, pause as they tour the Taj Mahal. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

AGRA: US President Donald Trump, who is on his maiden two-day state visit to India, didn't go to see the original graves of Mughal ruler Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz during his visit to the Taj Mahal on Monday.

Nitin Kumar Singh, the guide who accompanied Trump and his wife Melania in the tour of the historic monument, told IANS: "Trump was totally amused by the beauty of Taj Mahal. However, he didn't go to see the original graves of Shahjahan and Mumtaz as his security personnel felt that he might get hurt as the way to the original graves is narrow and low in height."

Trump is 6 feet 3 inches tall, hence the personnel deployed for his security advised him not to visit the graves.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Taj Mahal Taj Mahal graves Trump in India Namaste Trump US India ties Trump India visit
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals for peace in city before meeting Amit Shah
Jayalalithaa 72nd birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of 'Puratchi Thalaivi'
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp