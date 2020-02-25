US President Donald Trump didn't visit graves at Taj Mahal over security concerns

By IANS

AGRA: US President Donald Trump, who is on his maiden two-day state visit to India, didn't go to see the original graves of Mughal ruler Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz during his visit to the Taj Mahal on Monday.

Nitin Kumar Singh, the guide who accompanied Trump and his wife Melania in the tour of the historic monument, told IANS: "Trump was totally amused by the beauty of Taj Mahal. However, he didn't go to see the original graves of Shahjahan and Mumtaz as his security personnel felt that he might get hurt as the way to the original graves is narrow and low in height."

Trump is 6 feet 3 inches tall, hence the personnel deployed for his security advised him not to visit the graves.