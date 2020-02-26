11 convicted for raping law student in Ranchi

By IANS

RANCHI: A Ranchi court on Wednesday convicted 11 of the 12 accused for raping a law student last year.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on March 2. Since the 12th accused is juvenile, his case is being heard in the juvenile court.

A student of Ranchi's National Law University was gang-raped on November 26 last year when she was returning to the college with her boyfriend on a scooty. They sought a lift from a car after their scooty ran short of fuel. Eight youths abducted her and took her to a secluded place. The youths also called their friends and all of them then raped her.

The victim lodged a complaint at Kanke police station on November 27.

Police had detained 16 people and 12 of them had admitted to raping the girl. The forensic lab report had also confirmed that the girl was raped by 12 people.