Rajasthan: 24 dead, several injured as bus carrying wedding party plunges into river in Bundi

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: A major road accident took place in Bundi district of Rajasthan on Wednesday morning where a bus carrying a wedding party fell into the Mej river near Papdi village. There are 24 people reported to be dead and more than a dozen are being rescued from the river. According to initial information, the procession was going from Kota to Sawaimadhopur. The incident happened in Papadi village on the highway.

The exact reason for the accident is still unknown but according to eyewitnesses, the bus was speeding fast and lost control while it was on the bridge. The villagers plunged into the river and tried their best to save the people. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the bus lost control after its front tire came off.

Sources say that Murari Lal Dhobi of Kota was going to Sawai Madhopur with his family for Mayra ceremony for his niece's wedding when the incident occurred.

Bundi district collector Antar Singh Nehra said that the district administration and the NDRF team rushed to the spot as soon as the bus fell into the river. " The NDRF team is involved in rescue and relief work. So far, 24 bodies have been taken out and rescue operation is going on to save the people trapped in the bus", he added.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted his condolences and wished the injured to recover soon.

"I am deeply saddened about the tragic accident in #Bundi in which about 25 people have lost their lives after the bus fell into the river Mej. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. I wish speedy recovery to all injured", Gehlot's tweet read.