Almost 2 lakh government employees in Uttarakhand to go on strike from March 2

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: More than 1,65,000 Uttarakhand government employees are set to go on an indefinite strike from March 2 demanding beginning of promotions in various departments abiding by Supreme Court directions.

Apart from this, 30,000 workers associated with critical public services like health, water, power will also be joining the strike from March 5, said General-OBC Employee Association of Uttarakhand.

Deepak Joshi, state president Uttarakhand General-OBC Employees Association said, “We request the state government that no reservation should be provided for promotions and the new roster for new recruitment which is based on merit.

"The honourable Supreme Court has already given the directions. More than 8000 employees are waiting for promotion in various state government departments.”

The association, amidst ongoing rumours over involving SC/ST employee association of Uttar Pradesh warned that 'outside interference' will not be tolerated.

The state government has already formed a sub-committee with three ministers to handle the matter.

Earlier, this month, Rekha Arya, a member of the sub-committee and minister for women and child welfare boycotted the meeting.

The issue started after Supreme Court earlier this month directed that state government cannot be ordered to provide reservation in promotion.

No signs of de-escalation of the controversy are in sight in the near future leaving the state government groping in dark.