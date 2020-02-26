Home Nation

Children will be taught not to watch porn sites: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

The awareness drive would be carried under 'Unnayan' scheme, already in action in the state-run schools across Bihar.

Published: 26th February 2020 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 10:39 PM

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that children would be taught to keep off from the porn sites, which he said was a leading cause of crime against women.

The awareness drive would be carried under "Unnayan" scheme, already in action in the state-run schools across Bihar, he said.

The CM dwelt on the subject while replying to a discussion on the motion of thanks on the Governor's address to the joint session of state legislature on February 24, 2020.

Under the programme, students of 9th and 10th standards in state-run schools are imparted lessons using information technology as a supplement to classroom teaching in a bid to make learning more interesting as well as receptive.

The Unnayan scheme, which was initially started in Banka district, has been extended across the state from September 5, 2019.

"Dangerous and obscene contents are being watched on porn sites across the world.

People are viewing vulgar stuff on a mobile phone.

Children are becoming victims of it...We are against porn sites and have written to the Centre for a complete ban on it," Kumar said.

In the midst of nationwide outrage over rising cases of gangrape across the country, Kumar had on December 16, 2019 written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to ban all "porn sites and inappropriate content" available on the internet.

The chief minister also made rich reference of government's efforts in the field of environment protection and achievements under "seven resolves" of good governance.

Talking about "Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali" environment campaign, Kumar said his government has taken a decision to hold debate and discussion on every first Tuesday of a month on "environment protection and climate change" in schools, colleges and government institutions.

Besides, painting and essay competition will be conducted in schools, he added.

Some 2.51 crore saplings will be planted on a single day on Prithvi Diwas (Earth day) on August 9, 2020, with an objective to expand state's green cover, he added.

Kumar talked in detail about progress of the projects under the "seven resolves", majority of which have been completed while some others like piped drinking water and construction of concrete drainage will be finished by June this year.

Under another similar scheme, the state will be made open defecation free by the end of this year, he said.

It will not be mandatory for elderly persons to get their biometric verification done for availing pension under Mukhya Mantri Vridhjan Pension Yojana, Kumar said, adding they can get their physical verification done for the purpose.

He also announced that the state government will be bringing an amendment to Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Policy, 2016 to expand its benefits for agro-based industries and agro-processing units in the state.

The decision - which has been taken following a meeting with farmers during a pre-budget consultation on February 19, 2020 - has been taken with a view to enhance farmers' income.

Earlier, participating in the debate during the post-lunch session, leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav mockingly refered to "double-engine government in Bihar" (NDA rule at Centre as well as in the state), saying while one engine was indulging in communalism another was engaged in corruption.

Yadav sought to know about steps taken to provide employment to around seven crore youths of the state while referring to NSSO report highlighting high rate of unemployment in Bihar, which ranked 18th among major states on the parameter.

The House passed the motion through a voice vote, though members of CPI(ML) walked out of the House expressing dissatisfaction over the CM's reply on providing land to the poor people for building houses.

