Home Nation

From June, sweets to come with ‘expiry’ dates

All sweet shops will soon be required to declare the manufacturing and best-before dates of all sweets, India’s food safety regulator has ruled.

Published: 26th February 2020 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Banaras Sweet house at Avinue Road in Bengaluru

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  All sweet shops will soon be required to declare the manufacturing and best-before dates of all sweets, India’s food safety regulator has ruled.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, in an order issued on Monday, said that all sweets, sold loose or in packets, will have to mandatorily display the manufacturing and “best before” dates.

The move is aimed at ensuring that consumers purchase fresh products.In the order that will be effective from June 1 this year, FSSAI said all sweet shops use labelling on trays that display sweets.

“Further, in public interest and to ensure food safety, it has been directed that in case of non-packaged/loose sweets the container or tray holding sweets at the outlet should display the “date of manufacturing” and “best before date” of the said products,” the order said.

Citing instances of stale and expired sweets being sold at shops, FSSAI said it is asking shops to comply with such labelling orders to ensure that consumption of such products does not pose a potential health hazard.

FSSAI also reiterated that sweet and food outlets selling pre-packaged sweets mention the “date of manufacturing” and “best before date” of the products according to FSSAI’s packaging and labelling regulations, 2011.

Branded sweet retailers follow this practice for their packaged products such as gulab jamun, rasgulla and soan papdi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp