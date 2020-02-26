Myanmar President U Win Myint arrives in India, to hold talks with top leadership to strengthen ties
The Myanmarese president is also expected to visit Agra and Bodh Gaya following his official meetings in New Delhi.
Published: 26th February 2020 09:34 PM | Last Updated: 26th February 2020 09:34 PM
NEW DELHI: Myanmar President U Win Myint arrived in India on Wednesday on a four-day visit during which he will hold talks with the top leadership here to deepen bilateral ties.
He is accompanied by First Lady Daw Cho Cho.
— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 26, 2020
"The relationship at the heart of our 'Neighbourhood First' & 'Act East' policy. President U Win Myint along with Daw Cho Cho arrived for his first state visit to India.
"Our ties with Myanmar have continued to steadily expand in all dimensions," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet approved signing of three agreements with Myanmar, including one on wildlife protection.