Security tightened for Pakistani pilgrims visting Ajmer dargah, Urs after bomb threat

JAIPUR: Security arrangments for Pakistani pilgrims visiting Ajmer Sharif Dargah and Urs have been tightened after a man threatened to bomb the dargah if they (the pilgrims) were allowed to visit these sites.

Thirty-six-year-old Sandeep Panwar, a native of Arayi in Rajasthan, was irked by the news of pilgrims across the border arriving in the country and decided to issue a threat by calling the Collector's office.

He has since been taken into judicial custody.

"In view of the seriousness of the case, the police showed promptness in the matter and immediately traced the phone call, late Tuesday night," said Ajmer SP Kunwar Rashtradeep.

Despite the tensions between India and Pakistan especially after the Pulwama attack, many Pakistani pilgrims were reluctant to visit these places, but in a significant breakthrough, 260 Pakistani pilgrims will be able to visit the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah from February 28.

Ajmer administration is taking no chances and has undertaken elaborate security arrangements for their safety as well as other arrangements like boarding and lodging, said Collector Vishwamohan Sharma.



About 200 to 250 hundred policemen will be deployed upon the pilgrims' arrival on behalf of Ajmer Police.

Security agencies will also be vigilant so that no unwanted activities of any kind can take place.

Intelligence and other security agencies will also keep a close watch.



Meanwhile, the ceremonial opening of the 808th Urs of Khwaja Garib Nawaz took place on February 25.