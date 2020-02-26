Home Nation

Security tightened for Pakistani pilgrims visting Ajmer dargah, Urs after bomb threat

Ajmer police arrested a youth who had threatened to blow up the Dargah with a bomb in case Pakistani pilgrims were allowed to visit the Dargah.

Published: 26th February 2020 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Ajmer Sharif Dargah (Photo | AP)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Security arrangments for Pakistani pilgrims visiting Ajmer Sharif Dargah and Urs have been tightened after a man threatened to bomb the dargah if they (the pilgrims) were allowed to visit these sites.

Thirty-six-year-old Sandeep Panwar, a native of Arayi in Rajasthan, was irked by the news of pilgrims across the border arriving in the country and decided to issue a threat by calling the Collector's office.

He has since been taken into judicial custody.

"In view of the seriousness of the case, the police showed promptness in the matter and immediately traced the phone call, late Tuesday night," said Ajmer SP Kunwar Rashtradeep.

Despite the tensions between India and Pakistan especially after the Pulwama attack, many Pakistani pilgrims were reluctant to visit these places, but in a significant breakthrough, 260 Pakistani pilgrims will be able to visit the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah from February 28.

"In view of the seriousness of the case, the police showed promptness in the matter and immediately traced the phone call, late Tuesday night, police arrested a young man named Sandeep Panwar", said Ajmer SP Kunwar Rashtradeep.

Ajmer administration is taking no chances and has undertaken elaborate security arrangements for their safety as well as other arrangements like boarding and lodging, said Collector Vishwamohan Sharma.

About 200 to 250 hundred policemen will be deployed upon the pilgrims' arrival on behalf of Ajmer Police.

Security agencies will also be vigilant so that no unwanted activities of any kind can take place. 

Intelligence and other security agencies will also keep a close watch.

Meanwhile, the ceremonial opening of the 808th Urs of Khwaja Garib Nawaz took place on February 25.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajmer Sufi Dargah Pakistani pilgrims
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp