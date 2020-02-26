Suffering from lung disease, girl carries oxygen cylinder to examination hall in Bareilly
BAREILLY (UP): Safia Javed, who has been suffering from lung disease and requires a steady supply of oxygen, carries an oxygen cylinder to the examination hall in order to appear in Class X board exam after she was granted the permission.
Safia has been suffering from the disease for the past five years and has been on continuous oxygen support for over a year now.
"My family supports me a lot and helps me get over low phases. I like Computer Science, but I have not yet decided on what I would want to become," said Safia.