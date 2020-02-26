Uddhav government is 'father of Ghajini': BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar

Home Nation

Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar termed the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra as the father of 'Ghajini', a fictional character essayed by Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who suffered from acute short-term memory loss and tattooed number and names on his body to remember them.

Speaking at Azad Maidan here where BJP had launched a protest against Maharashtra government, Mungantiwar claimed that Thackeray government had halted projects initiated during BJP government in the state.

He alleged that the MVA is attempting to find loopholes or corruption in these projects.

"Keep investigating as much as you want, you will find nothing," the former Maharashtra minister said.

"Aamir Khan used to forget in Ghajini and this government is the father of Ghajini. In Ghajini, Amir Khan used to write on the body to avoid forgetting. But if they (MVA) cannot write on their body, at least write it on paper so that you can remember it," Mungantiwar said.

The 2008 film action thriller 'Ghajini' follows the story of a tycoon essayed by Amir Khan who is afflicted with a condition in which he loses his memory every 15 minutes and uses a system of photographs, notes and tattoos on his body to recover his memory after each cycle.

The former Finance Minister further said Maharashtra is now a "father-son government'.

Taking a jibe at father-son duo allegedly for postponing major issues or projects, he said: "It is postponement government. The proposal of marriage of Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray was also postponed. This government only knows how to postpone."

On Tuesday, BJP had organised a dharna across the state on the issue of debt waiver and harassment of women under the leadership of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil.

