UP assembly adjourned after Samajwadi Party demand of caste census

The party members rushed to the Well of the House despite Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit's attempt to run Question hour.

A view of Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

A view of Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The proceeding of the Uttar Pradesh assembly was adjourned on Wednesday after the Samajwadi Party members came into the Well demanding caste census.

As soon as the House met for question hour, Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary raised the demand for caste census and said the state government was not serious for giving due honour to the backward castes.

The party members rushed to the Well of the House despite Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit's attempt to run Question hour.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the matter of census did not come under the limits of the House and said the Bharatiya Janata Party was committed for the cause of the backwards.

After Speaker's attempt to bring the House in order failed, he adjourned the House of 35 minutes.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had on Tuesday reiterated his demand for conducting a caste census.

