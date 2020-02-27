Home Nation

124 evacuees from Japan cruise ship quarantined at Indian Army's facility in Manesar

After 14 days, persons with no symptoms will be allowed to go home with their detailed documentation sent to the District/State surveillance units for further surveillance.

As many as 138 Indians including 132 crew and six passengers were among the 3,711 people on board the luxury cruise ship, which was quarantined off Japan on February 5 after one person has tested positive for the virus.

As many as 138 Indians including 132 crew and six passengers were among the 3,711 people on board the luxury cruise ship, which was quarantined off Japan on February 5 after one person has tested positive for the virus.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The 124 evacuees who were brought back from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship off the Japanese coast in Yokohama by an Air India special flight from Japan, have been quarantined at the Indian Army facility at Manesar.

The evacuees will be monitored for two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members. If any individual is suspected to be infected, then he or she will be shifted to an isolation ward at Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment (BHDC).

Daily medical examination of all personnel will be done at the medical facility area.

After 14 days, persons with no symptoms will be allowed to go home with their detailed documentation sent to the District/State surveillance units for further surveillance.

Meanwhile, those found infected will be shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital isolation ward for further medical exams and recovery. Samples will be sent to the Department of Virology AIIMS and confirmation will be done by the NCDC.

Patients will be discharged only after clinical recovery and two successive negative samples tested for n-COVID19.

In addition, no one will be allowed to interact with the members of another barrack apart from playing games, watching television, and having meals together within a barrack.

As many as 138 Indians including 132 crew and six passengers were among the 3,711 people on board the luxury cruise ship, which was quarantined off the Japanese coast on February 5 after it emerged that a former passenger had tested positive for the virus.

Of these, 16 were tested positive for coronavirus and will stay in Japan for treatment, while the remaining will be repatriated to India.

The repatriation is being facilitated by the Indian government.

According to the latest official data, over 81,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide. More than 30,000 people have been cured of the disease, with over 2,600 of those having been cleared in the last 24 hours.

