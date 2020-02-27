Home Nation

Balakot anniversary: Approach in combating terror has seen major change, says Rajnath Singh

A fleet of Indian Air Force aircraft bombed a terrorist training camp in Balakot inside Pakistan on February 26 last year to avenge the killing of 40 CRPF personnel in the Pulwama terror attack.

Published: 27th February 2020 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 11:02 AM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s approach to combating terrorism has undergone a major change as the armed forces now do not hesitate to carry out cross-border operation to protect the country from terror attacks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on the first anniversary of the Balakot air strike on Wednesday.

A fleet of Indian Air Force aircraft bombed a terrorist training camp in Balakot inside Pakistan on February 26 last year to avenge the killing of 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

“India today celebrates the first anniversary of Balakote airstrikes. It was a successful counter-terror operation launched by the fearless @IAF_MCC air warriors,” Singh tweeted.

He said the Modi government has adopted a new approach to combat terror reflecting a strong resolve to even carry out cross border strikes to protect India from the scourge of terrorism.

“The surgical strikes of 2016 and Balakot airstrikes of 2019 are testimony to this change. This is certainly a new and confident India in making,” Singh said in a series of tweets.

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff, flew a five aircraft mission at Srinagar Air Base along with aircrew from squadrons that had participated in the operations on 26th and 27th February last year.  

The Air Force said February 26, 2019, was a momentous day as it bore testimony to the professionalism and operational preparedness of men and women of the IAF. 

‘Remain alert, be prepared for any security challenge’

Army Chief General M M Naravane on Wednesday exhorted the troops deployed along the Line of Control in the Kashmir Valley to remain alert and be prepared to meet any emerging security challenge.

Gen Naravane, who arrived on his maiden visit to Kashmir on Tuesday after taking over as the Army Chief, visited the formations and units deployed along the LoC on Wednesday.

General Naravane reviewed the security situation of the Valley and at frontiers and directed troops to give a befitting reply to ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

General Naravane accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi and GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen KJS Dhillon interacted with officers and jawans at the forward formations and units on snow-clad heights.

