Cabinet nod to central laws under Concurrent List in J&K

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to order on adopting central laws in Concurrent List for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The government also approved amendments to the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019.

An official statement later said all the central laws, applicable to the whole of India except the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir before October 31, 2019, are now applicable to Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir from October 31, 2019...

“...It is necessary to adapt the central laws made under the Concurrent List, with required modifications and amendments, for ensuring administrative effectiveness and smooth transition with respect to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir thereby removing any ambiguity in their application in line with the Constitution of India,” it said.

According to Section 96 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the Central government has the power to make adaptations and modifications to the laws, whether by way of repealing or amending them, as may be necessary or expedient for the purpose of facilitating the application of any law made before the appointed date till the expiration of one year from the appointed date in relation to the successor Union territories.

The order will be issued under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, the statement said. The government has also approved amendments to the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019, which will confer the status of Institution of National Importance to National Institutes of Food Technology at Kundli, Haryana and Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu.