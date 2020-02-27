Congress, NCP put pressure on Sena to table anti-CAA-NRC-NPR resolutions in Maha Assembly

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Mounting pressure over the Uddhav Thackeray government, alliance partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Congress and the NCP on Thursday, demanded tabling resolutions against the Citizenship Amendment act (CAA), National Population Registration (NPA) and National Register of Citizens (NCR) in the Assembly.

Nawab Malik, NCP spokesperson and a state minister questioned why the contentious CAA, which does not come under the state government's purview be implemented in Maharashtra.

ALSO READ: Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC

“We will not allow implementing the NRC. The national census was conducted in 2010 however in this current census, the new set of questions were framed. We had objections over these questions. All the leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi will sit together and take the amicable decision. However, the decision of our government will not be in tandem of union home minister Amit Shah’s secrete plan,” he added.

Senior Congress leader Naseem Khan said that coalition government should pass an anti-NPR, NRC resolution in state assembly.

“Maharashtra government should clear its stand on NRC, NPR. They should bring an anti-NRC, NPR resolution on the lines of what the Nitish Kumar led government in Bihar did,” he said.

Naseem Khan also discussed this demand with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

“Bihar government has opposed the NPR and has said that the census should be conducted according to the 2010 procedure. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was positive about the issue and ensured that decision will be taken in the next 2-3 days after discussion with all the parties,” Khan said.

“Central government is misguiding the country on the NPR, NRC. In all the Congress states they have taken a stand against NRC and NPR and passed resolutions against them. And we are confident that a similar decision will be taken by the Maha Vikas Aaghadi government in Maharashtra,” he added.