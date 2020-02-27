Five Sri Lankan fishermen arrested for fishing in Indian waters

By PTI

RAMESWARAM: Five Sri Lankan fishermen were on Thursday arrested for allegedly fishing in the Indian territorial waters by the Navy.

The fisherfolks from Thalaimannar in the island nation crossed the international border and were fishing on the Indian side this morning when a team of naval personnel on patrol duty arrested them and brought them to Dhanushkodi along with their boat, marine police said.

They were handed over to the Marine police, who registered a case and are investigating.

This is the second such incident in less than a month.

Three Lankan fishermen were arrested by the Navy for fishing off Dhanushkodi on February 15.