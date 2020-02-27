Home Nation

Five Sri Lankan fishermen arrested for fishing in Indian waters

The fisherfolks from Thalaimannar in the island nation crossed the international border and were fishing on the Indian side this morning when a team of naval personnel on patrol duty arrested them.

Published: 27th February 2020 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Indian fishermen

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAMESWARAM: Five Sri Lankan fishermen were on Thursday arrested for allegedly fishing in the Indian territorial waters by the Navy.

The fisherfolks from Thalaimannar in the island nation crossed the international border and were fishing on the Indian side this morning when a team of naval personnel on patrol duty arrested them and brought them to Dhanushkodi along with their boat, marine police said.

They were handed over to the Marine police, who registered a case and are investigating.

This is the second such incident in less than a month.

Three Lankan fishermen were arrested by the Navy for fishing off Dhanushkodi on February 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka fishermen arrested Sri Lanka fishermen
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp