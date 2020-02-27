IndiGo halves stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's flight suspension period

Home Nation

Published: 27th February 2020 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Passenger carrier IndiGo has halved the six-month flying ban on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his "unacceptable behaviour" onboard one of its flights in January this year.

An 'Internal Committee' heard both parties and passed an order pursuant to which Kamra has been suspended from flying IndiGo for a period of three months.

IndiGo said that it will comply with the order of the Internal Committee.

Lately, Kamra had challenged the airline's decision to bar him from its flights in the Delhi High Court.

Last month, IndiGo had barred the stand-up comedian for six months for portraying "unacceptable behaviour" onboard one of its flights.

It was alleged that Kamra, while travelling on a Mumbai-Lucknow IndiGo flight, provoked a TV news anchor by asking questions over his news presentation style.

ALSO READ: DGCA agrees to look into Kunal Kamra's representation claiming airlines violated rules

Following IndiGo's announcement, some other airlines also barred Karma from flying on any of their flights.

"In light of the recent incident onboard 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour," IndiGo had tweeted last month.

"Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers," the airline added.

Reacting to the incident, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had tweeted: "Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers.

"We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned."

