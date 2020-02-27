Home Nation

Justice Muralidhar transfer: Rahul rakes up Judge Loya's death to attack government, BJP hits back

Justice Loya had allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur in 2014. He was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.

Published: 27th February 2020 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Parliament house in New Delhi. (File | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With the transfer of Delhi High Court Justice S Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday remembered Judge Loya, who died in 2014.

"Remembering the brave Judge Loya, who wasn't transferred," Rahul tweeted.

Justice Loya had allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur in 2014. He was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case of Gujarat in which BJP leader, Amit Shah, was named as an accused. Shah was given a clean chit in the Sohrabuddin case in 2014.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted that it is sad and shameful that the Centre is attempting to muzzle justice.

"The midnight transfer of Justice Muralidhar isn't shocking given the current dispensation, but it is certainly sad and shameful," Priyanka tweeted.

ALSO READ | Transfer of Justice Muralidhar done on recommendation of SC collegium: Ravi Shankar Prasad

She also said, "Millions of Indians have faith in a resilient and upright judiciary, the government's attempts to muzzle justice and break their faith are deplorable."

To counter Rahul, Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga tweeted, "Remembering the 10,000 Sikhs, who were not Saved."

A government notification about the transfer was issued on Wednesday which said that after consultation with Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, President Ram Nath Kovind transferred Justice S Muralidhar, Judge of Delhi High Court, as Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The notification further said the President has directed Muralidhar to assume charge of his office in Punjab and Haryana High Court. The Supreme Court Collegium had in its meeting held on February 12 recommended transferring Justice Muralidhar from the Delhi High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

(With IANS Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Justice S Muralidhar Delhi High Court Rahul Gandhi congress Justice Loya Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter Amit Shah BJP Delhi Riots
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp