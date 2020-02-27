Maharashtra drops cases in three state agitations

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has withdrawn several cases lodged by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party regime in the Maratha quotas, Koregaon-Bhima and Nanar refinery agitations, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced here on Thursday.

Deshmukh told the Assembly that the state government has withdrawn 348 out of 649 cases in the Koregaon-Bhima violence, 460 out of 548 cases in the Maratha reservations agitation and 3 out of five in the anti-Nanar refinery movement.

Some of these cases were pending since several years and activists of various political parties had been demanding that these should be withdrawn.

Official sources said that the cases withdrawn are of a non-serious nature and the remaining cases are being scrutinized before taking the next step in the matter.