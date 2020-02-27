Home Nation

Nehru was envious of Ambedkar, Savarkar: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

The Rajya Sabha MP was speaking at an event organized in Mumbai to pay tribute to Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary.

Published: 27th February 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was jealous of BR Ambedkar and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

"Nehru had a peculiar disease. He used to feel jealous of others. He was jealous of Dr. BR Ambedkar because he went to Columbia and got a Ph.D.," said Swamy.

"Ambedkar also went to the London School of Economics (LSE), he also received a law degree. While on returning to India, he became the chairman of the Amendment committee and looked into all proceedings of the Constitution. However, Nehru went to Cambridge and failed," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP was speaking at an event organized here to pay tribute to Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary.

The BJP MP further claimed that Nehru was also jealous of Savarkar.

"Savarkar was a scholar but Nehru was not. He put Pandit before his name to portray himself as a scholar," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Subramanian Swamy Vinayak Damodar Savarkar BR Ambedkar Jawaharlal Nehru BJP
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp