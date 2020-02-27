Notorious history-sheeter Slum Bharath killed in encounter after a ‘filmy chase’ in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: North Division police on Thursday killed in an encounter a notorious history-sheeter Slum Bharath, (32) who was arrested in UP two days ago. The police said that around 2 am Bharath's associates attacked the police vehicle carrying Bharath and fired two rounds at officers and police staff.

A senior police officer said that Bharath escaped in a car and at around 5 pm the special team received information that Bharath's car was moving towards Hesaragatta near Soladevanahalli.

As police teams went to nab him, Bharath opened fire three rounds of which one hit a police inspector of Rajagopal Nagar.

He escaped with no injuries because of his bulletproof jacket. Two other policemen were injured as the accused's vehicle hit the police car.

He succumbed after he was shot by senior police officer Venkataramanappa who responded to his open firing.

Bharath who was wanted in offences in four districts in Karnataka was arrested by Bengaluru City police in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

This comes weeks after a January 30 filmy-style chase, during which Bharath and his associates rammed into a police vehicle and tried to attack the cops with weapons. After the CCB and North-division police nabbed Bharath in Moradabad, a few of his associates created a ruckus and attacked the police.

Police have filed a case with the Moradabad police against the attackers. Bharath, a native of Tamil Nadu, is wanted in a number of criminal cases, including murder, in Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur districts and Bengaluru city.

Bharath is the prime accused in the murder of history-sheeter Srinivas alias Kulla Seena in 2006. Police had formed three teams to tack his movements in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi.

Initial interrogation has revealed that Bharath had a big network including some local politicians and police officials who used to tip him off about search operations. He involved in about 50 criminal cases including four murders and several attempts to murders and attack on policemen.