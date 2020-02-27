Restrain the Fadnavis couple, Shiv Sena leader urges RSS

By IANS

NAGPUR: A day after an ugly spat erupted between the ruling Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party over Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis' "bangles' remarks', a Sena leader on Thursday knocked the doors of RSS for help.

In a detailed Facebook post, Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavlamban Mission (VNSSM) President Kishore Tiwari has urged the intervention of RSS to stop the Fadnavis couple from creating unnecessary political controversies which are spoiling relations among "like-minded Hindutva parties in Maharashtra and other parts of India".

Posting a copy of the letter penned to RSS General Secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Tiwari has referred to the "bangles' remarks of Fadnavis and later his celeb-banker wife Amruta jumping into the fracas by suggesting that state Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray was a "worm" in a social media post.

"Aditya Thackeray responded in a polite and sober manner demanding an apology from Fadnavis for his 'disgraceful' remarks as bangles are worn by the strongest of all, the women. Amruta Fadnavis hit back by saying 'a cocooned worm will never understand the 'pun' of life! Its meant to thrive on the glory of the silken life woven for its comforts by its ancestors'," he cited in the letter.

The controversy between the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the BJP was highlighted first by IANS on Wednesday.