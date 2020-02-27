Home Nation

Scrap dealer picked up by police dies mysteriously in Rajasthan; family allege custodial death

Khateek's family members alleged that there was no case registered against him and he was taken into custody illegally by police and beaten to death.

Published: 27th February 2020 07:41 PM

By PTI

BARMER (RAJASTHAN): A 22-year old man, who was picked up by police died here on Thursday under mysterious circumstances, as his family alleged that he was beaten to death by policemen.

The victim identified as Jeetu Khateek, a scrap dealer, was picked up on Wednesday evening from his shop and he died under mysterious circumstances on Thursday, police said.

SP Barmer Sharad Chowdhary said the SHO has been suspended in the matter, adding other policemen have also been removed from the police station.

The officer said it was being probed why the man was picked up by the police.

"Why was he (Khateek) caught by the police and kept in detention at night is a matter of investigation," Chowdhary said.

The entire episode is being probed by Additional SP Barmer, he said.

  Meanwhile, family members of the victim refused to accept the body and protested at the hospital where the body was shifted from the police station for postmortem.

The postmortem could not be conducted owing to the protests, police added.

TAGS
Rajasthan custodial death scrap dealer death Jeet Khateek
