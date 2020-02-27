Home Nation

Six SITs set up in 5 years to probe BJP activist's murder in Chhattisgarh but no headway yet

The then BJP government led by the chief minister Raman Singh had formed four SITs to inquire into it while the present Congress government set up two more

Published: 27th February 2020 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: As many as six separate Special Investigation Teams (SIT) were constituted in the last five years to probe the murder of a BJP activist but no major headway has been made in the case so far. 

Malti Bai was murdered in Baloda Bazar district, about 140 km from Raipur, in 2015. The then BJP government led by the chief minister Raman Singh had formed four SITs to inquire into it while the present Congress government set up two more SITs after coming to power. 

Opposition members in the Chhattisgarh Assembly cited the inquiry as the only one of its kind in the world where six SITs were formed but nothing concrete has been achieved.

The state home minister Tamrdhwaj Sahu admitted in the House that six SITs had been formed and that the probe is still on.

The Speaker, Charan Das Mahant, said the constitution of six separate SITs for only one case was a very serious issue.

The matter was raised in the House by Congress MLA Chandradeo Rai during the question hour seeking details about the SITs.

The Speaker has asked the minister to gather information about the progress in the case and respond. 

“Four SITs were formed during the BJP regime and the remaining two were constituted by us. The investigation continues in the case,” Sahu stated.

The home minister claimed that the transfer of officials was the most plausible reason behind creating so many SITs one after another.

However, BJP members raised objections, stating that owing to the transfer of officials the SITs cannot be separately constituted again and demanded that the 'terms of reference' of the SIT probe into the murder be made public.

“I will also gather information from the home minister on why six SITs were formed,” the Speaker added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh SIT
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp