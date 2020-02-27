Uddhav government clears first Savarkar test in Maharashtra Assembly as Speaker rejects BJP demand

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi passed its first litmus test over the Vinayak Damodar Savarkar issue on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole rejected the BJP’s demand for a state government resolution honouring the Hindutva icon for his contribution to the Independence struggle, triggering protest from the Opposition party.

The ruling alliance in Maharashtra had three contentious issues, which, if not suitably addressed, could even call the future of the government into question.

With the junking of the BJP’s Savarkar demand on Wednesday, the Agadhi would have one less issue to worry about.

The differences in the alliance over the CAA, NPA and NRC, as well as those concerning the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are the other issues that can potentially take the Aghadi to the proverbial breaking point.

However, on Wednesday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders aced the floor management.

The opposition had planned to put the Aghadi government under stress over Savarkar issue by putting Shiv Sena in a Catch-22 situation.

The Sena, which leads the ruling alliance, had earlier demanded a Bharat Ratna for the Hindutva icon ahead of the last Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis raised the alleged defamatory article on Savarkar in the Maharashtra Congress’s in-house magazine “Shidori”.

He demanded a ban on the magazine for publishing “objectionable” content on the Hindutva icon. Fadnavis tore a copy of the magazine in the House.

He demanded that the government move a resolution on Savarkar’s death anniversary to honour his sacrifices and contribution to the freedom struggle.

The Aghadi countered saying that the Centre should honour him first.