Home Nation

WATCH | AR Rahman's 'little friend' at banquet for US President Donald Trump

At the dinner, Rahman went clickety-click, and a video he posted on Instagram has a monkey eating from a flower pot.

Published: 27th February 2020 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

(From Left) Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, a monkey and US President Donald Trump

(From Left) Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, a monkey and US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP and EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Oscar-winning Indian composer AR Rahman was one of the guests at the recent dinner in the Capital hosted in honour of US President Donald Trump, during the latter's India visit. Although the grand gala at Rashtrapati Bhavan was teeming with dignitaries including Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, the "Jai ho" composer took out some time for a very special "little friend" -- a monkey!

At the dinner, Rahman went clickety-click, and a video he posted on Instagram has a monkey eating from a flower pot.

The musical genius revealed a bit of his humorous side in the caption: "Meanwhile our little friend was having dinner too!"

He had also posted an image with Army officers, besides an old shot of former President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam. "One of our heroes at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Extremely grateful for the kind invitation by the President for a special occasion!," he captioned it.

Chef Vikas Khanna was also a part of the gathering. He posted a photo featuring him engaged in a conversation with Modi and Rahman.

"The moment I entered Rashtrapati Bhavan, everyone kept asking, if I was cooking for Trump-Modi Dinner. Here I'm telling @arrahman that we have #ChefMontuSaini creating magic in the kitchen. The Chef whose #CulinaryDiplomacy is Legendary," Chef Khanna captioned it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
donald trump AR Rahman US President Donald Trump banquet
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp