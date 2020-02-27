Will convert to Buddhism if government fails to address reservation: Uttarakhand SC/ST employees

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Leaders from the SC/ST employee association of Uttarakhand said that they will convert to Buddhism and if the government failed to address the issue of reservation in jobs.

They also alleged that the government had refused to acknowledge that the marginalised classes need reservation.

Matan Lal, a member of the SC/ST employee association said, "The society or religion where one is not treated as human being breeds dissent and sorrow among the people. We will follow into the footsteps of Baba Saheb as he did in 1956."

Karam Ram, president of the association said, "Our Constitution gives us right to do so and we will do it as a protest against the government's approach for reservation. The government must understand that to elevate the marginalised sections of the society, reservation is important."

With over 30,000 government employees across the hilly state in various government departments, people belonging to the SC/ST are angry with the government as there is only 10 per cent representation of these communities in IAS, PCS, state judicial and police services.

The state government appealed in the Supreme Court against Uttrakhand High court order of April 2019 in which the HC directed the government to collate data of SC employees from various departments to ascertain reservation in promotion.

Apart from SC/ST employees, political parties like Indian National Congress, Samajwadi Pary and Bahujan Samaj Party have termed the move a violation of spirit of the Indian Constitution.

Uttarakhand government in 2012 decided to fill up state government posts without providing reservation in promotion after which the decision was challenged in Uttarakhand high court.

The High Court, last year, declared state government's decision illegal.

The High Court's decision was challenged in the Supreme Court, after which the apex court earlier this month, subverted the High Court order.

Timeline